MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEGEF. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

MEG Energy stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.