MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 252,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.