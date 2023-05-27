MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 252,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,356. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.05.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.0214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
