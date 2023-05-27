Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Molekule Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.98 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 50,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 68,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.
Molekule Group Stock Up 7.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -6.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Molekule Group had a negative net margin of 157.81% and a negative return on equity of 66.31%.
Molekule Group Company Profile
AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.
