MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,850,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the April 30th total of 20,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

MoneyGram International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 1,919,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.30 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoneyGram International

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth $12,856,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 618.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,300 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,363,000 after purchasing an additional 855,601 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

Featured Stories

