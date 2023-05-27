Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001033 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $178.73 million and $2.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00039224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018337 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000224 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,141,240 coins and its circulating supply is 644,462,477 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

