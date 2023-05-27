Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 9,023 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.52. 203,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

