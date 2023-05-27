Morningstar Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,716,000 after acquiring an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

