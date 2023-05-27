Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $12.23 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,150,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,031 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,558. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.45.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.