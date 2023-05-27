Morningstar Investment Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $102.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,093,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $128.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

