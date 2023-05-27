Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 8,799 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. 1,781,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,333,964. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

