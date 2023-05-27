Motco Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Motco reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.
Insider Activity at Ecolab
Ecolab Stock Up 0.1 %
ECL stock opened at $166.91 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $179.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.00 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
