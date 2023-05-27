Motco Has $34,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 329.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.56. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

