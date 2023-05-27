Motco Purchases 687 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 1,025.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About British American Tobacco

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

