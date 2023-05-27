Motco Sells 400 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Motco trimmed its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Baxter International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $41.29 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $76.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is -23.77%.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Stories

