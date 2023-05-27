Motco Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Motco decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,548,899,000 after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $708,540,000 after purchasing an additional 162,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.58.

COP opened at $101.85 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89. The company has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

