Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 6.4%

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.94 and last traded at $0.91. 54,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 61,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moxian (BVI)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moxian (BVI) stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.24% of Moxian (BVI) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

