NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 2.2 %

NH opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the first quarter worth about $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

