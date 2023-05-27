National Research Co. (NRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

National Research has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of National Research stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 15,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.26. National Research has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $40,509.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,404,334 shares in the company, valued at $198,239,073.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jona S. Raasch sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $766,235.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,397.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in National Research by 675.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Research by 147.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in National Research by 150.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in National Research during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

