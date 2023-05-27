National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 209.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.3%.

NYSE:NSA opened at $36.98 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,026.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,639 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 520.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 159,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

