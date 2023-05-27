Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

