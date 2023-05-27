Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.47

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.47 and traded as high as $11.78. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 23,262 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $262.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.