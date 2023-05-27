NBT Bank N A NY Sells 308 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock worth $9,410,110. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,518. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

