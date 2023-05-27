Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $378.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $383.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.