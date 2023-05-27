New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 18,381 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $248.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average is $225.60.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

