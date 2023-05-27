New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,071.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,866.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,645.00. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,139.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock valued at $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

