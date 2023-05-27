New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,333 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,008,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

