NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 1,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFYEF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

