Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.86

Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.86 and traded as low as $37.55. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 13,663 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $315.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 197.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 54,159 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 249.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,832 shares during the last quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Trevian Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

