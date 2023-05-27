Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 332,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 145,065 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $136.14 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.