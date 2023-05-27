Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.88.

NYSE NUE opened at $136.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

