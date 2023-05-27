Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
