Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Nutanix by 2.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Nutanix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.