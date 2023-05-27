Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Nutrien from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien stock opened at C$76.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$75.97 and a 1-year high of C$132.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$92.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

