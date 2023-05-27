Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Short Interest Up 179.2% in May

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

JCE stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 52,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,016. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 98.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

