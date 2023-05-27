Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nymox Pharmaceutical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.