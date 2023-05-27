Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in May

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,157,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the April 30th total of 1,743,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,571.0 days.

Obayashi Price Performance

Shares of OBYCF stock remained flat at $7.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.22. Obayashi has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $7.80.

Get Obayashi alerts:

About Obayashi

(Get Rating)

See Also

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.