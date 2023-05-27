OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $107.37 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. OMG Network has a market cap of $107.37 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002823 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00054343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.