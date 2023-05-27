OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
