OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000.

(Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.