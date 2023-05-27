One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) versus Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Financial Contrast

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Digital Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Dividends

Digital Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Digital Realty Trust pays out 439.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Digital Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust 2 5 4 1 2.33 One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Digital Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $116.92, indicating a potential upside of 18.24%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.42%. Given One Liberty Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Digital Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust 7.61% 2.34% 1.01% One Liberty Properties 40.85% 12.11% 4.93%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Realty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Realty Trust and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust $4.69 billion 6.27 $377.68 million $1.11 89.09 One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.61 $42.18 million $1.80 11.07

Digital Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digital Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Digital Realty Trust on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming. The company was founded on March 9, 2004, and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.