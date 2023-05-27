Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Shares Up 19.7%

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 19.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $1.40. 73,601,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9,704% from the average session volume of 750,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Onfolio in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Onfolio ( NASDAQ:ONFO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 22,694.82% and a negative net margin of 313.89%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Onfolio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Onfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

