Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 750 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NSC traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

