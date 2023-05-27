Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,668,164 shares in the company, valued at $45,015,612,974.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $425.79. 2,338,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

