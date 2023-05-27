Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.26 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

NYSE OOMA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,600. Ooma has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 32.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after purchasing an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 96.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ooma by 351.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

