Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.05. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 1,051 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Optical Cable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $31.95 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Optical Cable during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.