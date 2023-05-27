Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 25.4% in May

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the April 30th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $5.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchard Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,986,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,263 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 15,148.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 166,632 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.17. 21,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,355. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $1.49. Orchard Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 673.87%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

