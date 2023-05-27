Orchid Market Cap Tops $64.45 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.45 million and $587,914.08 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00025891 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,089.16 or 0.99985790 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06695071 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,328,560.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

