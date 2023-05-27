Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 293,581 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $48,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

