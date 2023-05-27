Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.3 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $36.01 during trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.