Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in May

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the April 30th total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 404.3 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OTSKF remained flat at $36.01 during trading on Friday. Otsuka has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90.
Otsuka Company Profile
