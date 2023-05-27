Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.46

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.46 and traded as high as $3.86. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 423,454 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.45.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 210,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Silcock sold 66,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $231,712.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,421.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat sold 143,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 210,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,364.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after buying an additional 501,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 62.4% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag trade. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

See Also

