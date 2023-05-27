Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Palisade Bio Price Performance
PALI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 252,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $32.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PALI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio
Palisade Bio Company Profile
Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palisade Bio (PALI)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.