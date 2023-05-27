Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the April 30th total of 327,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

PALI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. 252,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.55. Palisade Bio has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PALI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group upgraded Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PALI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palisade Bio by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Palisade Bio by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Palisade Bio during the third quarter worth about $559,000.

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.