Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PAAS stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,417,000 after purchasing an additional 551,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

